GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An investigation is underway by authorities in Green Bay after a car and body was pulled from the Fox River near the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge on Saturday.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, officers were sent to the 100 block of Main Street just before 7 p.m. on May 6 after witnesses reported seeing a black car going underwater with a person still inside.

The release states that the Department is investigating the cause of the deadly crash and that the Green Bay MEtro Fire Department also responded to the scene to help with rescue and recovery efforts.

Both the vehicle and the body were pulled from the Fox River around 11 p.m. that same night. The identity of the victim will not be released until next of kin is notified.

No additional details have been released.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-223803. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the “P3 Tips” app for crime tips.