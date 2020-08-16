GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Body found at Colburn Pool in Green Bay, investigation underway

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department reported a body was found in Colburn Pool in Green Bay on Sunday morning.

The Green Bay Police Sergeant Supervisor informed Local 5 the victim was a man and believes the cause of death to be suicide.

The incident remains under investigation at this time, but officials do not believe there is an immediate threat to the public.

Colburn Pool officials note the pool will be closed for the rest of the day, and it is unknown when the pool will open up again.

Local 5 will follow this story as it develops.

