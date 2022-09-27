FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue recovered a body from a local river Tuesday morning.

According to a post on the Fond du Lac Police Department’s Facebook page, crews received a report of a body found near the 500 block of Water Street on Sept. 27 around 8:50 a.m.

Crews say there were able to retrieve the body from the Fond du Lac River and the Fond du Lac County Medical Examiner’s Office pronounced the 49-year-old Fond du Lac man as dead.

Officers say the preliminary investigation shows no signs of foul play. There will be an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The incident is under investigation and if you have any information pertaining to it, you are urged to call the City of Fond du Lac Police Department at 920-906-5555.