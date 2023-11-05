OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating the death of a 60-year-old man after his body was recovered from the Fox River near Broad Street on Sunday.

A release states that officers responded to the end of Broad Street near the Fox River around 11:40 a.m. on November 5 after a report of a body that was found in the river.

Officers say that an autopsy will be performed later in the week and the investigation into the death is ongoing. It was noted that authorities do not believe that the community is in any danger.

The Oshkosh Fire Department assisted in the recovery.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477, through the P3 Tips app, or online.