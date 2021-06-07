Body found in Little Suamico, recommended charges for one Green Bay resident

LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – On Monday, June 7, the Oconto County Sheriff’s Department released a statement regarding the Lade Beach Road homicide that occurred in February of 2021.

On February 22, Oconto County’s Sheriff’s office responded to a call of a body being found in the parking area of the Green Bay Shores State Wildlife Area on Lade Beach Road.

Upon the arrival of the scene, the Sheriff’s Department was met with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR.) Upon discovering the body in the parking area, the sheriff’s department believed the man had been there for some time due to the body being partially covered in snow.

Upon investigating the area, several fired 9mm rounds were located near the body. The body later revealed injuries consistent with gunshots. The investigation into the body was being led as a homicide.

The body was later identified has a 35-year-old MGP and it is believed to be an isolated incident.

On Monday, May 17, 32-year-old Manuel Antonio Herrera-Hernandez and a 30-year-old female MV of Green Bay were arrested on drug charges during a traffic stop. During initial the interview, MV admitted that Herrera-Hernandez shot and killed MGP.

On Tuesday, May 18, additional interviews were held with MV. During the interviews, she admitted to being in the car with Herrera-Hernandez when he shot and killed MGP. She told officers that they picked MGP up on Walnut Street in Green Bay, then took him to a secluded area to then shoot and kill him.

Following this interview, officers interview Herrera-Hernandez on Wednesday, May 19. During the interview, Herrera-Hernandez admitted to shooting and killing MGP. He stated that MGP owed a drug debt. He also admitted to picking MGP up, driving him to a secluded area, shooting and killing him, and then leaving the area. During the interview, it was also revealed that MGP was involved in the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics in the Green Bay area.

Charges of First Degree Intentional Homicide have been recommended to the Oconto County District Attorney’s Office for Herrera-Hernandez. No further information has been released. Local Five will provide additional information as more details arise.