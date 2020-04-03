Body found in vehicle of Howard woman arrested for child neglect, authorities asking for public’s help in investigation

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says a body was found in the trunk of a woman’s car after she was arrested for child neglect. Now, authorities say they’re asking for anyone who has seen a 5-year-old boy since November contact investigators.

Authorities say deputies responded to the 2000 block of Riverview Drive in the Village of Howard on January 26 after a neighbor reported that two children – a 2-year-old and a 6-year-old – were seen outside unsupervised. The neighbor added that the older child said they did not know where their mother was and that she had left the night before.

Deputies went to the home of the children and spoke with the mother, 26-year-old Sagal Hussein. Hussein said she ran some errands and was down the street for 10 minutes. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says they later learned information that led them to believe Hussein’s claim of running errands was wrong.

After being confronted, Hussein maintained her initial story, but added that she also drove by another location and revised her statement, saying she was gone for about 40 minutes.

Deputies notified the Brown County Child Protective Services (CPS) of the incident and a CPS worker responded to the scene. Authorities say CPS temporarily placed the children into the custody of Hussein’s mother pending further investigation.

Law enforcement learned that Hussein had a third child, 5-year-old Josias Marquez. Josias reportedly has a disability and is described as high needs, according to the Sheriff’s Office. That information was passed on to CPS who stated they would follow up with Hussein.

On January 27, authorities assigned the case for further investigation and a forensic interview with the oldest child was conducted that morning.

The next day, Hussein participated in an initial interview conducted by a law enforcement investigator and a CPS worker. Hussein told them she was gone for no more than an hour and that Josias was living with his father.

Throughout February and March, CPS continued to speak with Hussein in an effort to make contact with Josias. CPS says they were told that Josias was with his father out of state. Hussein never gave CPS an address or a phone number for verification.

On March 25, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office investigator and CPS worker went to Hussein’s home and spoke with her again.

Hussein was unable to explain or verify her whereabous on January 26 nor did she offer information on where Josias was or the person allegedly caring for him. Hussein told authorities that this person always calls with a private/restricted number and she does not know it.

On March 27, the Sheriff’s Office says they received information that contradicted Hussein’s statement about Josias’ father’s identity and also expressed concern that Josias had not been seen in months.

Authorities spoke with Hussein again. During that time, Hussein says she does not have means to contact Josias and she had not seen him since January 9 when his father picked him up.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says that, due to Hussein’s inaccuracis and lack of cooperation, law enforcement applied for a search warrant for Hussein’s home and vehicle.

On March 30, Hussein was taken into custody for child neglect. CPS then took custody of the other children.

Authorities say they learned Hussein’s vehicle was at a home in Green Bay and a warrant was obtained for that residence to secure the vehicle. The Wisconsin State Crime Lab was requested to process the interior of the vehicle for any evidence. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says Hussein’s vehicle was secured overnight until it could be transported to the Crime Lab.

On March 31, the vehicle was transported to Madison to be searched by forensic technicians. During that time, authorities say they conducted interviews with neighbors, teachers, and family.

Around 3 p.m. that day, the Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Crime Lab and advised that a body was found inside Hussein’s vehicle.

On April 1, Hussein appeared in Brown County Court for a probable cause hearing on various criminal charges and a probable cause affidavit was sealed. Authorities say Hussein was given a $500,000 cash bond and is scheduled to appear in court again on April 15.

On April 2, the Crime Lab assisted in searching Hussein’s home. An autopsy was performed on the body found in her vehicle, but the identity has yet to be confirmed.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says that, at this time, Hussein is the only person to have seen Josias since November 25, 2019.

Anyone who has seen Josias since November 25, 2019, is asked to contact Sergeant Brian Slinger at (920) 448-4404 or Sergeant Randy Lind at (920) 448-6184 with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone who has witnessed any abuse or neglect to Josias, or to Hussein’s other children, who has not already reported this to law enforcement, is asked to contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

This investigation is open and ongoing, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.