MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A death investigation is underway after officers pulled a man’s body from a Wisconsin lake on Friday morning.

According to the UW-Madison Police Department, just after 6 a.m., a passerby called 911 to report what appeared to be a body floating in Lake Mendota near Alumni Park and the Memorial Union.

Following the call, multiple police agencies including the City of Madison Police Department, Dane County Sheriff’s Office, and the Shorewood Hills Police Department were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, authorities said they pulled the body of a man from the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

While the incident remains under investigation, officers do not suspect foul play.