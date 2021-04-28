Body found in Wisconsin was that of missing Maryland woman

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities have confirmed that a body discovered in southern Wisconsin last week belonged to a missing Maryland woman who reportedly had no ties to the area.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office says 58-year-old Eileen G. Brown, of Baltimore, was found dead Friday in a wooded area in the town of Burke.

Investigators say her death is not believed to be suspicious. WISC-TV reports that a forensic autopsy was completed Sunday, though preliminary results are on hold until further investigation.

Authorities say Brown flew into Madison’s Dane County Regional Airport from Baltimore on Wednesday and went missing after checking into a town of Burke hotel.

Brown’s family says she has no connections in the Madison area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Freedom, Waupaca open with conference wins

Bay Port lacrosse returns with win over Notre Dame

Fox Valley Classic Conference playoff brackets set

High School Football: Kimberly dominates Appleton North, Fond du Lac stays unbeaten

Green Bay Blizzard ready for 2021 season

Neenah girls bring strong lineup to state tennis