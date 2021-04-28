Body found in Wisconsin was that of missing Maryland woman

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities have confirmed that a body discovered in southern Wisconsin last week belonged to a missing Maryland woman who reportedly had no ties to the area.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office says 58-year-old Eileen G. Brown, of Baltimore, was found dead Friday in a wooded area in the town of Burke.

Investigators say her death is not believed to be suspicious. WISC-TV reports that a forensic autopsy was completed Sunday, though preliminary results are on hold until further investigation.

Authorities say Brown flew into Madison’s Dane County Regional Airport from Baltimore on Wednesday and went missing after checking into a town of Burke hotel.

Brown’s family says she has no connections in the Madison area.