Body in vehicle found in Lake Winnebago

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) -- Oshkosh Police say the body found inside a vehicle in Lake Winnebago was that of a 23-year-old man from Manitowoc.

Oshkosh Police say the Manitowoc Police Department had initiated a welfare check for this man on Monday. The vehicle in which he was found was a red Volkswagen Golf. If anyone had contact with the man between 5/19 and 5/20, they are urged to contact Detective Krueger at 920-236-5700.

5/21/2019 10:03 a.m.

The Oshkosh Police Department says they've located a body in a car that went into Lake Winnebago.

Police say they were notified Monday morning that there was damage to a railing at the end of the Bowen Street Fishing dock. Police believe the damage was caused by a vehicle that may have then gone into the lake.

First responders began to search the lake for the vehicle but were unsuccessful. The Winnebago County Sheriff Department's dive team responded to the scene and began to search using sonar. The car was then found and inside the vehicle was the body.

Officials say an autopsy is being performed by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office, and the investigation is ongoing.

Oshkosh Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to please contact their office at 920-236-5700 and ask for Detective Krueger.

This is a developing story. Local 5 will continue to provide updates as they become available.