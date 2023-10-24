KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities from both the Green Bay Police Department and the Kenosha Police Department say the body of a missing Green Bay man has been found.

According to a release from the Kenosha Police Department, on October 17, at around 3 p.m., Kenosha officers said they found human remains in a wooded area to the west of the 7600 block of 60th Avenue in Kenosha.

Officials were able to confirm that the remains were those of the missing 41-year-old man, Christopher J. Belanger, from Green Bay.

Belanger is said to have been missing since September 6 following a disturbance that reportedly left him injured. Prior to the finding of Belanger’s body, authorities found his minivan in Kenosha back on Friday, October 13, leading them to believe that he was in the immediate area.

Officials say there were no obvious signs of trauma to the body and an investigation into the cause and manner of Belanger’s death is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department.