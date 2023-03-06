STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WFRV) – The body of a missing man was found Sunday morning in the Wisconsin River near Stevens Point.

According to a release from the Stevens Point Police department, 20-year-old Cole Peterson was originally reported missing on Saturday around 3 p.m. with the last known contact being made around 2 a.m. that morning.

Authorities say that Peterson’s phone had last pinged at 2:13 a.m. on the west side of town. The Stevens Point Police Department, along with the Stevens Point Fire Department, used a drone to search the Wisconsin River and found an open portion of the water near Pfiffner Park.

Two Officers reportedly searched that area of the east shoreline and discovered a set of shoe impressions that looked like they were walking into the open area of water.

The Stevens Point Fire Department states it deployed its Ice Angel airboat from Bukolt Park on Sunday morning. Members of the Marathon County Alert Dive Team were reported to travel on the airboat down the river where they soon discovered a body.

According to authorities, the body was identified by a family member to be Peterson. The body was then turned over to the Portage County Medical Examiner.

The Stevens Point Police Department says it does not believe foul play was involved in the incident but the investigation is still ongoing.

Peterson was reportedly a student at UW-Stevens Point. The school posted on its Facebook page that he was a junior studying natural resources. UW-Stevens Point said it has resources available to students and the university community affected by the loss.

No other details are available. Local Five will update this story if more information is released.