Body of missing 17-year-old found, Sheboygan Police Dept. believes no foul play

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Police Department says the body of a missing 17-year-old was found Sunday after a search party started the day before.

According to a release, the 17-year-old boy was reported missing by his parents. The department used numerous resources to try and find him, including the K9 team, drone team, and the Town of Sheboygan Falls Fire Department.

Officers say there was also an outpouring of support from the community who helped complete an extensive search starting Saturday.

On Sunday, police say citizens who were helping with the search found the body.

The investigation is still ongoing, but police say at this stage there is no indications of foul play.