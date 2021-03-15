Body of missing Illinois hunter found in Michigan’s UP

(WFRV) – After being reported as missing in Nov. 2020, the body of a missing Illinois hunter was found floating in the Cedar River.

According to authorities, on Saturday, Mar. 13 around 3:45 p.m. Menominee County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a location north of the Cedar River Campground for a reported body floating in the river.

After arriving on the scene, deputies confirmed that a body was stuck in a group of ice shoves in the river. Authorities say a drone was used to assist and the body was recovered from the river by ice and swift water rescue personnel.

Detectives identified the body as 58-year-old Vladmir Ivanovic, who was reported missing in Nov. 2020.

The family had offered between $5,000-$25,000 in rewards for information leading to Vladmir’s whereabouts.

“He goes camping, fishing, and hunting very frequently. This is a yearly trip, so there wasn’t anything a-typical about his behavior,” said Lilly Ivanovic, Vladmir’s daughter.

No foul play is suspected and the death was ruled as a cold-water-drowning, according to officials.

58-year-old Vladmir Ivanovic of Chicago was reported missing after he and two relatives set up camp in the Escanaba River State Forest’s Cedar River State Forest Campground on the Big Cedar River.

There is no further information at this time.

Local 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.