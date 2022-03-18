LA CROSSE, Wis. (WFRV) – The body of a missing University of Wisconsin-La Crosse student who was last seen in late February was found in the Mississippi River.

According to the La Crosse Police Department, 25-year-old Hamud Faal was last seen on February 20 when he was walking alone on Front Street. On March 17 around 4 p.m., Faal was found in about 25 feet of water near the Division Street Landing.

Authorities are still investigating and are waiting for the results of an autopsy for an official cause of death.

Photo courtesy of La Crosse Police Department

Faal was reported missing one day after he was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call 608-782-7575. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.