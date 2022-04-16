ALTOONA, Wis. (WFRV) – A ‘complex’ investigation is underway after the dead body of a Wisconsin man was found in Illinois on Tuesday morning.

According to the Altoona Police Department, on April 12, the body of a man was discovered in the Rock River near Fordham Dam in the City of Rockford.

Because of where the body was located, the Rockford Police Department began to investigate the incident resulting in a positive identification as well as an autopsy report deeming the death suspicious due to the injuries found on the body.

The victim was identified as an approximately 80-year-old Altoona resident.

Following these discoveries, the Altoona Police Department was contacted, along with the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Division of Criminal Investigation.

Altoona Police Chief, Kelly Bakken, shared that since joining the investigation they have had numerous residents step forward and provide ‘significant and important information.’

Bakken shared that their investigation has led them to a residence located on St. Andrews Drive in Altoona. Bakken could not confirm if this residence belonged to the victim or one of the suspects, however, she did note that a ‘significant’ amount of evidence was collected from the scene.

At this time police are still working on trying to pinpoint where the crime took place.

Several persons of interest are in custody and waiting to be interviewed, said Bakken. Police believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone who observed suspicious activity in the area of St. Andrews Drive in the last week is asked to contact the Altoona Police Department at 715-839-6090.