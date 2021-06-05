Body pulled from Fond du Lac River, cause of death under investigation

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are currently awaiting the autopsy results of the body of a 37-year-old man who was pulled from the Fond du Lac River on Friday afternoon.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, at around 6:55 p.m., police responded to the area of the Fond du Lac River underneath the 9th Street Bridge for a report of a body found in the river.

Officials say after first responders pulled the body from the river, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fond du Lac County Medical Examiner’s Office. Authorities confirm that the victim was a 37-year old Fond du Lac man who had been reported missing the day before.

Police say the preliminary investigation shows no obvious signs of foul play, however, an autopsy will be conducted by the Fond du Lac County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

The incident is currently under investigation. No more information is available at this time, Local 5 will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they become available.