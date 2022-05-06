FOX LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – After weeks of searching by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the body of a missing man was recovered from Fox Lake.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on May 5 around 8 p.m., the body of a man was pulled from Fox Lake. Authorities say that a preliminary identification has been made, but want to make sure that a final positive identification can be made before a name is released to the public.

On April 21, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported capsized canoe on Fox Lake. A woman, identified as 34-year-old Alicia Johnson, was rescued. Johnson is reportedly from rural Fox Lake.

However, the man was not found. Dive teams were not able to find the man and described the water visibility as ‘zero’.

Officials say that the sheriff’s office or agents of the sheriff’s office were on the water every day since April 21. Surface searches, underwater searches with sonar devices and other means were used in an attempt to find the missing man.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.