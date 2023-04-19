HUDSON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in St. Croix County are investigating a situation where a body was pulled from the St. Croix River.

According to a Facebook post, at around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the Hudson Police Department received a call about a possible body in the St. Croix River.

The department, alongside the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office and Washington County Sheriff’s Office, was able to make a recovery of the body.

Until the medical examiner can make an identification, officials say they will not be releasing any additional information.

