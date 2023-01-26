PRINCETON, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead in Green Lake County after going through the ice on the Fox River.

According to a release, on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at around 6:45 a.m., the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned citizen requesting a welfare check at a residence in the Town of Princeton.

Deputies responding to the residence on the Fox River found the home unoccupied, with tracks on the ice leading to an area of broken ice and open water.

That is when the sheriff’s office paged the Princeton Fire & Rescue to assist at the scene. The Green lake County Sheriff’s Office Drone Unit was also dispatched.

With the use of an underwater camera, Princeton Fire & Rescue located the subject in the river shortly after deploying. The subject was removed from the river and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities in Green Lake County are actively investigating this incident, and no additional details were provided.