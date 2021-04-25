Body recovered from Fox River in Green Bay, investigation ongoing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay officials have found a body along the shoreline of the Fox River.

According to Green Bay Police Department Sgt. Schroeder, officers responded to the area of the 500 block of Day St. around 2:30 p.m. after someone reportedly found a body.

They tell Local 5 that police are investigating the incident but believe it is connected to the person who jumped off the Main St. Bridge about a month ago. At that time, a dive team searched the area for three days.

Local 5 will continue updating this story when information becomes available.