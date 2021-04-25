GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Body recovered from Fox River in Green Bay, investigation ongoing

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay officials have found a body along the shoreline of the Fox River.

According to Green Bay Police Department Sgt. Schroeder, officers responded to the area of the 500 block of Day St. around 2:30 p.m. after someone reportedly found a body.

They tell Local 5 that police are investigating the incident but believe it is connected to the person who jumped off the Main St. Bridge about a month ago. At that time, a dive team searched the area for three days.

Local 5 will continue updating this story when information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Bay Port lacrosse returns with win over Notre Dame

Fox Valley Classic Conference playoff brackets set

High School Football: Kimberly dominates Appleton North, Fond du Lac stays unbeaten

Green Bay Blizzard ready for 2021 season

Neenah girls bring strong lineup to state tennis

Gamblers captain Tucker leaves mark, becomes all-time assist leader