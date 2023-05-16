BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents in Bellevue can now disregard the boil water advisory after the DNR lifted it Tuesday.

According to the Village of Bellevue, the Boil/Bottle Water Advisory has been lifted by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR). This is due to the negative results that came back from the samples collected yesterday.

Bellevue reportedly experienced a loss of water pressure due to an equipment malfunction on Monday. The loss of pressure was limited to west of I-43 and south of Main Street, including Continental Drive.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story.