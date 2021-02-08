Boil/Bottle water advisory issued for Bear Creek

BEAR CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Potential contiaminated water due to a water main break on Feb. 6, caused Bear Creek to issue a boil/bottled water advisory.

According to Bear Creek, when the water pressure drops to a certain point, there is a risk of contamination entering the drinking water and the DNR requires a boil/bottled water notice to be issued.

Bear Creek released what precautions should be taken during the advisory:

Ice, food, and any beverages prepared with unsafe water must be discarded

Use boiled water or bottled water for drinking, food prep and making ice.

The water is safe for laundry and baths/showers

When boiling water, the water should be heated to a rolling boil for at least one minute before use.

According to Bear Creek, they are working on isolating the water main break to restore pressue to the affected areas. After isolating the break, they will begin flushing the water mains to remove the potentially contaminated water and to reestablish the disnectant residuals in the areas.

Water samples will be collected on two consecutive days from the distribution system. The public will be notified once the advisory is no longer necessary.