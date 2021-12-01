Boil water advisory issued in Ripon after malfunction in monitoring device

RIPON, Wis. (WFRV) – A boil water advisory has been issued for the City of Ripon due to a loss of water pressure.

According to the City, there is a loss of water pressure due to a malfunction in the distribution system. A boil water advisory was issued due to the risk of contamination entering the drinking water. As a precaution ice, food and any beverages made with the unsafe water must be discarded.

If you do not use bottled water and choose to boil your water, it would be heated to a rolling boil for at least one minute before using.

The Ripon Area School District has canceled school Wednesday due to the advisory.