OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Guests of the Econo Lodge Inn & Suites were evacuated early Sunday morning due to concern over an incident in the hotel’s boiler room.

According to a release, just before 5 a.m. on June 26, the Oconto Fire Rescue Department was dispatched to the hotel located on Brazeau Avenue for a report of smoke coming from the boiler room.

Before the fire department arrived, an Oconto Police Officer had reported that the hotel was being evacuated and that the boiler room door was hot to the touch.

According to officials, the fire alarm system had been activated and already silenced, and the boiler room door was not yet opened.

When the fire crew entered the boiler room, they stated that it was unusually hot and humid. The property owner also confirmed that the room had more heat than normal as well.

Officials say that the area was searched with thermal imaging cameras and multi-gas meters. It was then determined that there was no immediate danger. However, the property owner was told to shut the system off and have the boiler system checked by a technician.

All guests were allowed back into the hotel. There were no civilian or firefighter injuries.

Local 5 will update this story if more details become available.