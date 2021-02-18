Boldt Company creates VaxMod building to help streamline administering COVID-19 vaccine

(WFRV) – The fight against the coronavirus pandemic continues at different levels, from testing to vaccinations and one local business is looking to make the COVID-19 vaccination process not only easier but faster.

The Boldt Company and Bolder Associates, Inc. have joined forces to create the VaxMod – a modular system that will allow healthcare workers, states and municipalities an additional option for delivering the COVID-19 vaccine to their community.

According to Boldt, they collaborated with public health experts and have found the VaxMod can deliver 39% more vaccines per hour with 7% fewer staff compared to model vaccination clinics identified by the CDC.

The clinics are quick-ship and prefabricated so that they can be placed anywhere with little setup. Inside each VaxMod there is the vaccination space, staff spaces, material and supply rooms. There is also a drive-through configuration that could handle 104 vaccinations per hour for those getting vaccines inside their cars.

Will Lichtig, Executive Vice President and Chief of Staff with The Boldt Company says their experience in prefabrication will speed up the manufacturing process, “This allows us intense quality control, increased safety for our workforce, and the ability to meet an urgent need for healthcare organizations and our communities.”

It’s estimated that the VaxMod’s could vaccinate 1,110 patients per 8 hour shift and can be staffed using 27 full-time employees.

Back in April, Boldt Company also created Critical Care Modules to help house people sick with the coronavirus as hospitals filled up.