Boldt hosts “Signing Day” for youth apprentices

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The construction industry is set to grow more than any other over the next few years.

However, they are facing a labor shortage issue because there aren’t enough qualified skilled workers.

Boldt is getting an early start on this by creating a youth apprenticeship program. The program lasts a year and gives students an opportunity to graduate and enter the construction industry.

This year 3 students are graduating from the program and 11 are entering the apprenticeship.
Students will not only be learning the knowledge but they will be working hands-on with the company.

During today’s signing day event, the students are committing to pursuing a career in the skilled trades.  Boldt is hoping this will help bring in more young professionals.

