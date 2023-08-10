RICE LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – A bomb squad was called in to assist first responders in western Wisconsin with the controlled detonation of dynamite after it was found on the grounds of Hungry Hollow during the reconstruction of a building.

A Facebook post from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department states that deputies were sent to the Hungry Hollow grounds around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Hungry Hollow Gas and Steam Engine Club is located on WIS 25, north of Barron, and was “organized to preserve and restore historical agricultural and mechanical equipment and related crafts of operation.”

Deputies called in the Marathon County Bomb Squad, which helped determine that the dynamite needed to be transported to a secure area and be detonated. Authorities say the dynamite was taken to the Arland Range, where it was later detonated.

An investigation also revealed that the shed where the dynamite was found may have had some possible contamination that reportedly ‘could combust under certain conditions.’ It was decided, that for safety reasons, the shed would have to undergo a controlled burn.

Photo credit: Barron County Sheriff’s Department Photo credit: Barron County Sheriff’s Department

The following agencies assisted with the incident:

Barron County Sheriff’s Department

Marathon County Bomb Squad

Almena Fire Department

Barron Fire Department

The area was determined to be safe after the burn and contained no other explosive material, deputies say. No other information was provided.