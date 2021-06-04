FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Bomb Squad responds to ‘suspicious’ briefcase next to gas pump in Grand Chute

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown-Outagamie County Bomb Squad responded to a business where a suspicious briefcase was sitting next to a gas pump with wires coming out of it.

According to authorities, on June 4 around 5:00 a.m., Grand Chute Police officers responded to a business in the 200 block of South Bluemound Drive for a reported suspicious briefcase. The briefcase was next to the gas pump with wires hanging from it.

Officers confirmed found the briefcase and confirmed there were wires coming from it. The Brown-Outagamie County Bomb Squad responded to the scene to examine the briefcase.

The Bomb Squad determined the briefcase was not an explosive device, and the wires were part of a charging cord that was hanging out of the briefcase. The briefcase did not have any harmful items and the area was declared safe.

Authorities believe the briefcase was left behind on accident by an uknown individual.

