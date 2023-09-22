PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV) – Pulaski High School Students and staff have been given the “all-clear” by law enforcement to reenter the building following a bomb threat early Friday morning.

Just before 8:00 a.m., an email was sent to local media outlets, including Local Five, issuing a threat to the Pulaski High School and stating that a bomb was placed on the premises.

According to a release from the Pulaski Community School District, out of caution, the high school was evacuated and both students and staff were escorted by authorities to the nearby middle school.

District administration says law enforcement has since made a sweep of the high school and at 9:50 a.m., students and staff were given the “all-clear” to reenter the building.

School officials say staff and students will be released from the Pulaski Community Middle School to return to classes at the high school after attendance protocols are followed.