Bomb threat made at two Little Chute schools, suspect in custody

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Police have released additional information after an incident at Little Chute High School Wednesday morning that prompted law enforcement to respond to the area.

According to Fox Valley Metro Police Department, they responded to the area for reports of a bomb threat which was reported to staff who relayed the information to local police. During that time, both the high school and middle school were placed on a hold. School Administrators and police were able to find the source of the alleged threat and determine it was not credible, saying it was made as a ‘joke’.

Through a continued search, no additional threats to students or staff were located and both schools were lifted from their hold.

The person responsible for the threat has been identified and is cooperating with authorities. They are being referred to the Outagamie County Juvenile Intake.