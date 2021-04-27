Bon Jovi to perform virtual concert, to be shown at four local spots on May 22

(WFRV) – Watch Bon Jovi like never before.

Bon Jovi will perform a live concert that will be recorded, and exclusively broadcasted on the big screen and can be watched at local drive-in theaters and some cinemas.

The following locations will host the concert:

Chilton Twilight Drive-In, Chilton

Field of Scenes Drive-In, Freedom

Menominee Nation Arena, Oshkosh

Shawano Moonlight Drive-In, Shawano

The concert is on May 22, and tickets go on sale starting April 29 at 11:00 a.m.

More information can be found on the concert’s website.