Bon Jovi to perform virtual concert, to be shown at four local spots on May 22

(WFRV) – Watch Bon Jovi like never before.

Bon Jovi will perform a live concert that will be recorded, and exclusively broadcasted on the big screen and can be watched at local drive-in theaters and some cinemas.

The following locations will host the concert:

  • Chilton Twilight Drive-In, Chilton
  • Field of Scenes Drive-In, Freedom
  • Menominee Nation Arena, Oshkosh
  • Shawano Moonlight Drive-In, Shawano

The concert is on May 22, and tickets go on sale starting April 29 at 11:00 a.m.

More information can be found on the concert’s website.

