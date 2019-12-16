Bonduel High School hosting teddy bear toss to benefit HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital

BONDUEL, Wis. (WFRV) — Bonduel High School is hosting a teddy bear toss at their basketball game against the Shiocton Chiefs on December 19.
Megan Zeitler, a senior at Bonduel High and coordinator for the toss, stopped by Local 5 to tell us more about the toss.
“We decided to have a teddy bear toss because it means a lot that our communities come together and hopefully we can put a smile on a child’s face,” Zeitler said.
Bears collected during the toss will be going to HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital.
“We’re trying to get all of our schools involved, we’re trying to keep it local. We don’t know who is at that hospital, but if we can all come together and have a local charity, why not give it to a local hospital?”
While the toss is not limited to just teddy bears, Zeitler says the stuffed animals should be new.
“All these kids will want any type of stuffed animal, they just have to be new.”
The game tips off at 7 p.m. Thursday and the toss will take place at half time.
“We’re all coming together to make someone’s day better,” Zeitler told Local 5.