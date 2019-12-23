Bonduel High School senior organizes Teddy Bear Toss, nearly 400 donated

BONDUEL, Wis. (WFRV) Last week, Local 5 told you about a Bonduel High School senior who organized a Teddy Bear Toss during a basketball game to benefit a local hospital.

This past Thursday night, the Bonduel Bears took on the Shicoton Chiefs and the court was set at halftime for the toss. On the count of three, dozens of new stuffed animals were tossed and then collected to be donated.

Megan Zeitler, organizer of the event, says 398 stuffed animals were gathered. She says sometime this week they’ll be donated to kids at HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital in Green Bay.

Great job to Megan and Bonduel High School for giving back to a great cause during the holiday season!