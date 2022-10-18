BONDUEL, Wis. (WFRV) – After more than thirty people were injured in a Pulaski bonfire on Friday, the Bonduel high school football team decided they wanted to give back to those involved in the tragic event.

Originally, the team was planning on using the money for an end-of-the-season pizza party, but when they heard about the bonfire, they knew they wanted to help those impacted.

”We saw all the people and we just wanted to help,” said senior Parker Perry.

At a varsity volleyball game, the team distributed all the shirts they have sold so far.

Senior Josiah Basten says that while the team is not from the area, “They are a part of our community, and it shows that we’re there for them and we can support them any way we can.”

So far, the team has made more than $3,000. To purchase a shirt, click here.

2 moms of Pulaski High School students are also selling t-shirts that are branded ”Pulaski Strong” and donating the proceeds to the people involved.

Even though Amber Ruatti’s and Dawn Wilinski’s children were not there the night of the bonfire, they say they wanted to do anything they could to help.

Wilinski says, ”It means a lot because we really hope that if something would happen again with anybody else’s children, people would step up and help.”

To purchase their t-shirts, click here.