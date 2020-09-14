Bonduel schools move to virtual learning for at least one day while staff quarantine

BONDUEL, Wis. (WFRV) – The School District of Bonduel is going virtual for Monday’s classes due to a staffing shortage.

According to a letter from Superintendent Joe Dawidziak, there are staff that need to quarantine and the school district struggled to find coverage.

School officials will also use Monday to determine if students or groups of students need to quarantine and to notify parents if needed.

The Bonduel School District says they hope to return to class on Tuesday.

Multiple Northeast Wisconsin schools have had to adjust due to the coronavirus. A Catholic school in Kiel, Divine Savior, moved to virtual learning for two weeks after a number of staff members were directed to quarantine.

Many schools in Northeast Wisconsin are adjusting after individuals test positive for COVID-19. Affected schools include Heritage School in De Pere, Parkview Middle School in Ashwaubenon, Hemlock Creek School in the School District of West De Pere, and the Primary School in the Luxemburg-Casco School District. The Kimberly School District and St. Mary’s Springs Academy in Fond du Lac have also reported positive COVID-19 cases.

Latest Stories