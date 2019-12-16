Bone marrow registry drive held to find a match for Green Bay man

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — In the shadow of Lambeau Field, a bone marrow registry drive was held Sunday, to help find a match for a local man.

Nick’s Nucklehead Bone Marrow Registry Drive was held at D2 Sports Pub Stadium District in Green Bay to help Nick Parins search for a compatible bone marrow donor.

After being diagnosed in 2018 with a T-cell Lymphoma, Nick is now a candidate for a bone marrow transplant.

A simple swab from people was needed to see if there was a potential match for him.

Organizers hoped during the Packers vs. Bears game, a match would be found on Nick’s special day – his 18th birthday.

“The Packers fans and even the Bears fans are stepping up to the plate and really getting involved with our goal today,” says Karyn St Aubin, a family member of Nick Parins. “And to be apart of that, and to pull in this crowd, and encourage people through the process, it’s pretty momentous.”

Representatives from the organization “Be the Match” also were helping with the drive. “Be the Match” helps patients, like Nick, find a bone marrow donor.

You can register to donate to the cause, by clicking here or call 1 (800) MARROW-2.