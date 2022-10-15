MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A bonfire that ‘exploded’ in the Town of Maple Grove, Wisconsin sent multiple people to local hospitals with serious burn injuries.

According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, it was made aware of the incident during the early morning hours of October 15 when several people showed up at Green Bay area hospitals with serious burns.

Deputies say that one of the victims said that the injuries were from a bonfire explosion at a home on Cedar Drive in Maple Grove.

After an investigation of the scene, Shawano County Deputies found out that an unknown number of people were gathered for a bonfire when ‘an accelerant was applied to the fire, causing the fire to expand out of control.’

Authorities believe that the incident took place just before 10 p.m. on October 14, and they do not know the severity of the injuries to everyone that was at the bonfire that night.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No further information has been released at this time.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about the bonfire to come forward in order to help the investigation.

Local 5 will update this story when new details are released.