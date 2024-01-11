GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – When it comes to playoff football, Packers fans say love has no distance.

Owner of Destination Travel, Rhonda Matzke, says many fans plan to take a trip to support the Packers.

“Oh, most definitely. I’ve received several calls and emails about prices and if I could help get them there,” stated Matzke. “The last time I checked resale tickets to the game started as low as $63 dollars per ticket up to $1,500. The distance from Green Bay to the stadium in Dallas is more than 1,100 miles.

The average price of gas is around 2.67 a gallon. To drive from here to there and back would cost you around 400 dollars, depending on what kind of car you are driving.

Matzke says the price of flights for the trip is increasing rapidly, with the post-season swiftly approaching Matzke recommends making arrangements to support the Pack, quickly.

“Hotels and flights are booking up, so do it now if you find a good deal, book it, don’t wait, don’t hesitate cause it’s supply and demand, and as everything fills up, then the prices do go up,” said Matzke.

The Packers will face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, January 14 at 3:30 p.m.