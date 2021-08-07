“Boom!”: Many WI counties will hear sonic booms during August military training

(WFRV) – Many Wisconsinites across the state may hear some sonic booms during the next couple of weeks as service members from all over the nation join forces to complete vital military training.

The Wisconsin National Guard announced around 60 aircraft and nearly 1,000 nationwide service members from the National Guard, Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, and Navy will gather at the Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center for their annual Northern Lightning Counterland training exercise, which runs from August 9 through the 20th.

According to the Department of Military Affairs, during its military training, these service members will be simulating air battles and surface-to-air threats in order to prepare for threats and/or missions the nation may encounter.

“Northern Lightning has evolved into one of the finest exercises in the nation, simulating offensive counter-air and surface-to-air attacks. Our goal is to provide a joint environment where units from multiple branches of the U.S. military can work together to accomplish training that is essential to their operational readiness,” said Lt. Col. Ben Staats, the exercise director.

Military officials note that in order to complete these simulations, some of the aircraft will be traveling at altitudes above 30,000 feet resulting in supersonic booms being heard in several Wisconsin counties.

Wisconsin counties that may hear sonic booms include Adams, Clark, Marathon, Portage, Wood, Brown, Calumet, Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Jackson, Marquette, Monroe, Outagamie, Sauk, Sheboygan, Trempealeau, Waupaca, and Winnebago.

“We are grateful for the continued support and understanding of Central Wisconsin communities as we train to protect our nation and simulate combat conditions,” Staats said.