Booyah announce group outing events, season kicks-off June 1

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Groups looking for something to do will have multiple options at Green Bay Booyah games, as the season starts Tuesday, June 1.

The Booyah is scheduled to host numerous group outing options starting on opening day as well as the additional 35 home games this season.

Before games, the Green Bay Booyah will be hosting their Pepsi pregame picnic. This picnic starts 90 minutes before the first pitch and runs until the start of the game. An adult ticket costs $26 and a child (between six and twelve years old) ticket costs $20.

The picnic includes all-you-can-eat:

Burgers

Brats

Hotdogs

Baked beans

Coleslaw

Potato chips

Cookies

Two beverages

One box seat

At the Pepsi pregame picnic, the Booyah is offering their new “Smokehouse Selections”. An adult ticket will cost $34 and a child (6-12 years) will cost $28.

This menu includes all-you-can-eat:

Smoked brisket

Smoked chicken

Texas toast

Hot dogs

Mac n’ cheese

Coleslaw

Potato chips

Brownies

Two beverages

One box seat

Games at Capital Credit Union Park will feature the Bud Light Party Patio.

This area includes all-you-can-eat:

Burgers

Hotdogs

Baked beans

Potato chips

Cookies

Domestic and craft beet from 60 minutes prior to the game until the 8th inning

For groups of 10+, it will cost $30 an adult and $25 on “Thirsty Thursdays” which is every Thursday home game.

The VerHalen Commercial Interiors Club will feature all-you-can-eat premium food, through the 6th inning, and three beverages that include cocktails, craft and domestic beer, and Ledgestone Vineyards wine throughout the game. For groups of 10+, the tickets are $40 a person and include access to the indoor climate-controlled space and an outdoor seat.

The Rodac Suites include a premium food assortment through the 6th inning and unlimited cocktails, craft and domestic beer and Ledgestone Vineyards wine through the 8th inning. A personal wait attendant is also included. This private indoor and outdoor suite holds 10-16 people and costs $70 per person.

Single-game tickets are on sale now along with the new Fleet Farm Pack. This pack includes six tickets that can be used for any games this summer and comes with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card that can be used for concessions or merchandise. The package also comes with a $10 Fleet Farm Gift card and much more.

You can purchase single tickets or the Fleet Farm Pack online, or by calling the ticket office at 920-497-7225. For group sales, you can call the ticket office at 920-497-7225, visit the SMA Construction Ticket Office, or email Andrew Johnson, Director of Ticket Sales, at andrew@booyahbaseball.com.

The Booyah’s first game is Tuesday, June 1st at 6:35 p.m. and they play Fond du Lac Dock Spiders.