Bosse’s in downtown Green Bay is forced to move because the building will be demolished for a new apartment complex. (WFRV)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the oldest and largest newsstands in the State of Wisconsin is staying in the northeast section of the state.

Bosse’s News & Tobacco first opened in 1898 and has offered various products ranging from cigars and souvenirs to maps and postcards.

“I know that newsstands are very hard to find now; they’re very rare. People are very excited to find us when they visit from out-of-town,” said manager Lisa Mitchell.

According to a post on the store’s Facebook, the Green Bay location will stay open until the end of November.

Staff said the new building will be at 107 S. Broadway in De Pere and will open on Dec. 1, 2022.

The Family of Bosse’s said in the post they were thankful to their loyal customers for keeping the business open so long and “we look forward to celebrating our 125th anniversary with you next year!”