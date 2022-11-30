GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Bosse’s News & Tobacco has been serving the Green Bay community for 124 years, but now, it spends its final day preparing to serve a new community.

Being one of the oldest and largest newsstands in the state of Wisconsin, the store began in 1898 and has grown in popularity over the years.

However, after being forced to move from its current location at 220 Cherry Street in Green Bay to make way for a five-story apartment complex, Bosse’s News & Tobacco is ready to serve East De Pere.

“When we were told we had to move, we looked everywhere,” said Lisa Mitchell, Manager at Bosse’s News & Tobacco. “This was the best fit for us as we could not find anything in downtown Green Bay.”

While not being able to serve downtown Green Bay does sting, Mitchell said that De Pere has welcomed the business with open arms, and she could not be more excited for the grand opening on Thursday, December 1.

“We have most of the same products that we had downtown,” said Mitchell. “We will have books and magazines ready to go as well as cigars, which we’re known for.”

Although being in a new place, Mitchell has received plenty of feedback from longstanding customers saying they’re going to make the trip to De Pere.

“We’ve had a lot of people say they’re going to follow us here, and a lot of people in De Pere have been telling us that they’re so excited to have us here,” added Mitchell.

According to its Facebook page, Bosse’s grand opening in De Pere is set for 10:00 a.m. on Thursday. Those interested in attending or visiting the new location can find the newsstand at 107 South Broadway.

Officials with the business say that there is free parking in the front of the store on South Broadway, but there is also a parking lot in the back of the store.

For more information about Bosse’s News & Tobacco, you can visit their website here.