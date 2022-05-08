GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-Green Bay Botanical Garden was a popular place on Mother’s Day.

The people at the garden Local Five News spoke to were eager to brag about their mothers.

“She puts the family first and always tries to make them happy,” said Troy Handrich from Pulaski who was having a picnic at the garden with his whole family.

“I think it gives us a chance to reflect on all the years of being a mom and also think about our own parents and our own moms and being able to celebrate each other,” said Troy’s wife Heidi.

“Through the hard times that I had she said just keep your head up and just plug on through,” said Robert Halstead who was exploring the botanical garden with his wife Whitney and their three-year-old daughter and several other family members.

All moms received free admission into the botanical garden on Sunday.

