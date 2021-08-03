GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Botanicals Exhibit showcases the beauty of plants through art

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Art Garage is welcoming in a new exhibit, Botanicals. The new exhibition will showcase artwork from 50 local artists.

Botanicals highlights plant life through art. Artists using a variety of mixed medias to create art pieces that not only reflect nature, but also their personal experiences. Some of the artists using their work to convey messages and give hope to visitors.

The Art Garage’s marketing manager, Tristin St. Mary says they received over 250 submissions for this exhibit, but they only selected 60 pieces to be featured in this exhibit. Botanicals is a very popular exhibit among artists, because many incorporate nature into their work.

The Botanicals exhibit will be open until September 26th. All pieces featured in the exhibit are available for purchase. For more information, visit their website.

