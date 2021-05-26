FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Both directions of US 45 closed near New London due to semi rollover

DALE, Wis. (WFRV) – US 45 southbound and northbound are closed due to cargo from a semi-truck rollover.

According to authorities, on May 26 around 1:00 a.m. Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of US 45 and School Road for a reported single-vehicle crash. A semi-truck rolled over into the east ditch.

No injuries were reported, and the cargo from the semi is causing US 45 between School Road and Highway 96 to remain closed. The length of the closure is unknown at this time.

The alternate route for travelers is:  Southbound traffic will take County TT east to County T. Then take County T south to WIS 96. Then take WIS 96 west back onto US 45. Northbound traffic will reverse this detour.

There was no further information available at this time.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

