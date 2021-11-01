UPDATE: All lanes on WIS 172 reopened, scene clear

MONDAY 11/1/2021 9:15 a.m.

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – WIS 172 at Packerland Drive has been reopened after a crash closed the highway for just over an hour.

According to officials, the scene is clear. It was cleared around 9:10 a.m.

There was no information provided on the cause of the accident or if there were any injuries.

ORIGINAL: Both directions of WIS 172 in Brown County closed due to crash

MONDAY 11/1/2021 8:24 a.m.

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash has closed all lanes of WIS 172 in Brown County near Austin Straubel International Airport.

According to officials, all lanes of WIS 172 at Packerland Drive are closed due to a crash. The incident happened around 8 a.m.

The closure is expected to last two hours.

There was no information on the cause of the crash or if there were any injuries.

