WEDNESDAY 2/23/2022 11:57 a.m.

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – WIS 29 in Kewaunee County is back open after a crash closed both lanes.

There is no word on the extent of the crash at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY: Both directions of WIS 29 closed due to crash

WEDNESDAY 2/23/2022 11:46 a.m.

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV ) – All lanes in both directions on WIS 29 are closed in Kewaunee County due to a crash.

According to the WisDOT, WIS 29, east and westbound, at County C and Angle Road is closed due to a crash. They estimate the area will be closed for approximately two hours.

