UPDATE: Lanes on WIS 55 at Lake St. near Stockbridge back open, incident cleared

THURSDAY 9/9/2021 4:50 p.m.

STOCKBRIDGE, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT reports all lanes of traffic are back open.

Original Story: Both directions on WIS 55 at Lake St. blocked near Stockbridge due to law enforcement incident

THURSDAY 9/9/2021 4:19 p.m.

STOCKBRIDGE, Wis. (WFRV) – Both lanes going north and south on WIS 55 at Lake St. are blocked in Calumet County.

According to WisDOT, the closures may take an estimated two hours due to a law enforcement incident.

The Calumet County Sheriffs Department is responding.

