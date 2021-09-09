FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UPDATE: Lanes on WIS 55 at Lake St. near Stockbridge back open, incident cleared

THURSDAY 9/9/2021 4:50 p.m.

STOCKBRIDGE, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT reports all lanes of traffic are back open.

Original Story: Both directions on WIS 55 at Lake St. blocked near Stockbridge due to law enforcement incident

THURSDAY 9/9/2021 4:19 p.m.

STOCKBRIDGE, Wis. (WFRV) – Both lanes going north and south on WIS 55 at Lake St. are blocked in Calumet County.

According to WisDOT, the closures may take an estimated two hours due to a law enforcement incident.

The Calumet County Sheriffs Department is responding.

Local 5 will update this article when more information becomes available.

