APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people are now without a home after a fire in Appleton Monday night left both sides of a duplex uninhabitable.

In a release, The Appleton Fire Department says it responded to reports of a structure fire around 10 p.m. Monday night in the 100 block of Northbreeze Drive.

When crews arrived on the scene they were met with heavy flames and smoke coming from one of the duplex’s garages.

Firefighters had to use multiple lines to help control the flames, but say it took less than 20 minutes to put out the fire.

One person was treated for minor injuries at the scene but no one needed to go to the hospital.

Authorities say both duplexes took damage and are now uninhabitable. The total damage is estimated to be $125,000.

The American Red Cross is currently assisting those who were displaced and the fire is under investigation with no word on what may have caused it.

No other details are available at this time. Local Five will update this story if more information is released.