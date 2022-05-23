GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)_ With Roe versus Wade in jeopardy of being overturned by the United States Supreme Court, people on both sides of the debate are ramping up efforts to advocate for their position.

Roe versus Wade is a 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that ruled that the constitution guarantees a woman’s right to have an abortion.

“Yeah it does scare me a lot actually (the possibility of Roe versus Wade being overturned) and I also think it’s important to remember that banning abortions doesn’t stop abortions it stops safe abortions,” said pro-choice advocate Sarah Kuhrt of Appleton.



“My gut reaction is devastation, I never thought my children would grow up with less reproductive rights than I had,” said pro-choice advocate Katie Stam of Neenah.

Stam said she’s a healthcare professional and is here with her family including her young kids. She said she wants to empower her daughters to make their own choices on topics and to teach them the importance of advocating for things they believe in.

A group of pro-choice advocates gathered to march through downtown Green Bay. The march ended at the courthouse where several politicians, political candidates, and advocates made speeches.

Their position was clear: women have a right to choose what they do with their own bodies.

If Roe versus Wade were to get overturned, abortions rights would be decided by individual states. This means an 1849 Wisconsin law that made all abortions illegal except when required to save a mother’s life would likely go back on the books. Doctors that perform abortions would get charged with a felony punishable by up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Not everybody in Green Bay supports abortion. Kathy Cain is the director of a pro-life group called 40 Days for Life.



“Abortion isn’t healthcare in order for an abortion to be successful an innocent human life must be killed,” said Cain. “I believe every life has value from conception to natural death and I’m called on to protect that life.”

“If they don’t want to have an abortion that’s fine, I’m not dragging them to the doctor to have an abortion. The person who owns the body should make the decision,” said pro-life advocate Karen Flood.

There were around 150 people who attended the pro-choice rally including several local politicians, political candidates, doctors, and those who work for planned parenthood organizations.